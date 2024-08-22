Insider Selling: KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Insider Sells 7,102 Shares of Stock

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) insider Christopher Yea sold 7,102 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $85,295.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

KALV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $12.58. 169,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,763. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $530.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). On average, equities analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 57,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 184,358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

