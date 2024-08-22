Insider Selling: Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Senior Officer Sells 372,500 Shares of Stock

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Warren Matzelle sold 372,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.08, for a total transaction of C$29,800.00.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

DB traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$0.08. 64,037 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,478. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$30.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.06. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.19.

Get Decibel Cannabis alerts:

Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.60 million. Decibel Cannabis had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. will post 0.0090909 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DB shares. Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Decibel Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Echelon Wealth Partners cut their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Ventum Financial cut their target price on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Decibel Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decibel Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.