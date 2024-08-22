Hooked Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.04 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $73.31 million and $7.04 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hooked Protocol token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000675 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,333,333 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 174,627,586.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.40784423 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $8,966,924.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

