Hedera Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.97 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Hedera has a market cap of $1.97 billion and approximately $44.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00038502 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00012617 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007780 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,875,283,811 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,875,283,810.77228 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05354444 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 278 active market(s) with $33,390,650.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

