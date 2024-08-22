Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.47

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.47 and last traded at $11.36, with a volume of 65389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 185.17 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $26,674.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,763,852.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total value of $26,674.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,391,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,852.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total value of $87,801.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,328,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,014,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,471 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,987. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Hagerty by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

