Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.35

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.62, with a volume of 19299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.42.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

