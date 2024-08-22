First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.24% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 924,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,359. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.