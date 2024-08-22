Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETX. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 659.9% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 103,350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 89,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,174. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $18.34. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $18.94.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0782 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Stories

