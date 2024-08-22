Divi (DIVI) Hits Market Cap of $6.73 Million

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Divi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Divi has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Divi has a total market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $209,374.93 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00038730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00012636 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00007772 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 3,994,594,580 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 3,993,865,508.2212462. The last known price of Divi is 0.00169269 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $247,959.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Divi using one of the exchanges listed above.

