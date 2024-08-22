Decred Market Capitalization Achieves $183.25 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. Decred has a market cap of $183.25 million and $4.46 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for approximately $11.26 or 0.00018416 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00081342 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00007787 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000114 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 303.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,268,872 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.