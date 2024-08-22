Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) Trading Down 2.8%

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.75. Approximately 1,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 37,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Critical Metals Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Critical Metals during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Critical Metals in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Critical Metals during the second quarter worth about $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

