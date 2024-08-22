Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Takes $257,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 244,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after acquiring an additional 18,231 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 126,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 542.4% during the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 75,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 63,746 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 205,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $6,056,326.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,012.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,696 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,905. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.20. 5,528,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,718,373. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

