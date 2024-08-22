Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 806 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,208.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 191,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,991,000 after acquiring an additional 176,968 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 88,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,824,000 after purchasing an additional 64,850 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.94. The company had a trading volume of 708,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $396.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $269.64 and a one year high of $429.32.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 378.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,949 shares of company stock worth $12,002,807. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

