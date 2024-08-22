Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 230.7% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in CVS Health by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 27,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,717 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,730,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,320,745. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Baird R W raised shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.24.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

