Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Sets New 12-Month High at $140.59

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.59 and last traded at $139.69, with a volume of 71463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $137.92.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.95 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.01). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

