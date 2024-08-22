Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.70 and last traded at $32.12. Approximately 80,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 189,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.98.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,909,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 26.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after acquiring an additional 269,937 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $4,585,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 495,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

