Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6,417.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,747.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 19,988 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,527,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,202,653. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

