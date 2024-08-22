Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.22

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.22 and last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 34858 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.18.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Cathedral Energy Services Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.19. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. In related news, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$600,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$114,052.65. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

