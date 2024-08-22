Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.85. 11,747,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,146,547. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The firm has a market cap of $448.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average is $113.67.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

