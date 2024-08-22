BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 87,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,921,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $863.57. 453,726 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,413. The company has a market cap of $128.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $885.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $824.31 and a 200-day moving average of $804.06.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.07.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela Daley sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.08, for a total transaction of $1,289,224.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,042 shares of company stock valued at $68,587,117 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

