BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.93

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.93 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 748462 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £11.11 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 2.06%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,750.00%.

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

