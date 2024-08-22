Band Protocol (BAND) Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week

Band Protocol (BAND) traded up 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 21st. Band Protocol has a market cap of $174.74 million and $4.99 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00001913 BTC on exchanges.

About Band Protocol

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 150,071,455 tokens. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

According to CryptoCompare, "Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO)."

