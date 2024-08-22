AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) CFO Sells $327,300.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) CFO James Caci sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $327,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,874,216.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 715,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,001,563. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.94. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.17 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVPT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of AvePoint from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,517,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,192,000 after purchasing an additional 89,564 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 370.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 63,538 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

