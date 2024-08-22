Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2024

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSMFree Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,018 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.22% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $12,675,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 47,542 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

FTSM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.97. 922,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,613. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.74. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $59.98.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

