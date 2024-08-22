Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Price Performance

UL traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.80. 1,545,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.50. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.