Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 9,077 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,077 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Cornell University bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. Members Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,218,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,276,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.73. 3,914,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,339. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.66. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

