Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 7,288 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 465,847 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,601,000 after purchasing an additional 460,617 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 202,494.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after purchasing an additional 319,942 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,511,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,517,000 after buying an additional 220,661 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.84. 274,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,519. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.34.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.