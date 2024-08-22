Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,424 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,945,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 188.0% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.87. 2,685,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,404. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.51. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VLO. Mizuho raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VLO

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.