Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,530 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,530 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.36% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $10,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after purchasing an additional 582,123 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 278,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,059,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after buying an additional 102,798 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $2.66 on Wednesday, reaching $201.20. The stock had a trading volume of 23,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.64.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

