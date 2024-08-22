Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,267 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,144,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,618,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 109,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $95.77. The company had a trading volume of 117,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,808. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $74.60 and a 52-week high of $96.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

