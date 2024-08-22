Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 14,904 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,904 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $488,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 395.0% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,881. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.74 and a 52-week high of $109.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.80.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

