Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 12,898 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,898 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.18% of Global Net Lease worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Global Net Lease during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 61.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,829,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,092.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on GNL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GNL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.30. 921,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.60. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.52). Global Net Lease had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $203.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

