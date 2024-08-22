Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 865 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,555,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 43,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,357,000. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ISCB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.79. 13,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,577. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The stock has a market cap of $227.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38.

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (ISCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Small Cap Extended index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks ISCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

