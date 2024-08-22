Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 14,741 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,257,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAX. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 56,365 shares during the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 222,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 35,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.87. 881,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,380. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $2.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

