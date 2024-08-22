Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,784,000 after acquiring an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,192,000 after acquiring an additional 101,203 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.31. 1,139,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,003. The company has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $61.14 and a one year high of $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 185.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.