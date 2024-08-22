Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $8,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 632.3% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 3,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 12,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.9% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.09, for a total value of $3,793,167.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,548,375.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,084 shares of company stock worth $19,767,092. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $610.17. 964,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,655. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $572.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $573.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TMO shares. HSBC increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.94.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

