Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,559 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,899,000 after acquiring an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 55,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.94. 590,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a market capitalization of $29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

