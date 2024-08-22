Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $9.07 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,054 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of APi Group worth $9,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in APi Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APi Group alerts:

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $74,460,483.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,570,070.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,108,115 shares of company stock valued at $79,620,489. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Barclays decreased their target price on APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APi Group

APi Group Stock Up 1.5 %

APi Group stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.