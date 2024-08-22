Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $8.70 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,934 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $38.74. 1,288,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,995. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

