Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,487,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $114.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.05 per share, for a total transaction of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 144,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 567,057 shares in the company, valued at $35,134,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,638,320. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.