Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $3.31 Million Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,301 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $3,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSIG. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FSIG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,280. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $19.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $18.80.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

