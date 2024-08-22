Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 2,185 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA PPA traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. 113,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,403. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.08. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.