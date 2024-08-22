Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 165 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ASML traded up $17.43 on Wednesday, reaching $943.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,870. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $563.99 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $966.98 and a 200-day moving average of $955.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. ASML’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.