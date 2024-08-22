Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 14,258 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYGH. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,627,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 64,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HYGH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.22. 63,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,942. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.09.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

