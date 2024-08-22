Astar One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.29 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Astar has traded up 15.5% against the dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $489.24 million and approximately $62.29 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

About Astar

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,192,075,492 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,112,852,082 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

