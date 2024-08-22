ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) Insider Eric Karas Sells 10,000 Shares

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) insider Eric Karas sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,693 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

SPRY stock traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,761. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $16.50.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 884.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,500 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 97,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,761 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 287,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

SPRY has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

