ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY) CFO Sells $200,000.00 in Stock

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen D. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,199 shares in the company, valued at $211,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 10.0 %

SPRY stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.40. 2,432,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,761. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 779,969 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,790,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 128,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 99,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after acquiring an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPRY. Raymond James upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on ARS Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ARS Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

