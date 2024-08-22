Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 3.9%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 1,267,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,024,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $546.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.43.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Annexon by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Annexon by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

