Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.16

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.16 and last traded at $8.16, with a volume of 383476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,669,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 452,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 22,850 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,700,000 after buying an additional 586,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.