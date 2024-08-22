accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $482.00

accesso Technology Group plc (LON:ACSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 482 ($6.26) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.60), with a volume of 61700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.50).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of accesso Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of £214.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,486.07, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 689.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 634.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

